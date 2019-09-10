The city's general government committee voted this afternoon that a new name for the Dixie Classic Fair will go into effect in 2020, but didn't decide what the new name will be.
Opposition emerged to a staff suggestion to call the fair the Twin City Classic Fair. City and fair leaders said that Twin City is too narrow a name for a fair that has regional significance.
The full Winston-Salem City Council will vote Sept. 16 on putting the fair name change into effect for 2020.
Trying to cap off months of controversy, the council voted on Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair but didn't say what the new name should be.
In April, some residents complained that the word Dixie in the fair smacked of slavery and segregation because of its association with the Old South. Defenders called the name a common regional moniker and cited uses ranging from Dixie cups to Dixie Crystals sugar.
