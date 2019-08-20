Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Barometric pressure was dropping Monday afternoon. Dark clouds and heavy winds rolled in, spilling the first few fat rain drops. A storm was gathering, and fearful observers worried about lasting damage.
Outside City Hall, conditions weren’t much better.
A storm that we’ve seen building over the Dixie Classic Fair was about to hit. Members of the Winston-Salem City Council were certain to vote to change the name of the fair.
The details remain — What’s the new name? When does the change take effect? — but they’ll get sorted in due time.
Foregone though it may have been, a decision has been reached and, for now, larger questions loom.
Will the storm over a name change amount to a momentary squall? Or will it leave long-lasting damage behind?
The survey says ...
Extra police and overflow seating were both ordered by city officials well aware of the divisiveness surrounding the name change.
Seats in the (peanut) gallery filled quickly and early Monday. A murmur of discontent, accompanied by conspiratorial whispers, swept through the chamber. They moved the public comment period to the end. After the vote. It’s rigged!
The culture wars, as if we didn’t know already, have arrived.
An overwhelming majority, more than 80 percent, of those who bothered with surveys about re-naming the Dixie Classic Fair, supported keeping it the same.
Still, the name conjures up hurtful memories and hard feelings for a significant part of our community. Ignoring that based off informal polling data was never going to work. The conversation needed to happen.
The formal move — A Resolution to Support Changing the Name of the City Fair — came 25 minutes in after Council dispatched with other business. (That included giving the go-ahead to wildlife officers to cull problem deer at Smith Reynolds Airport using methods — night hunting, the use of fire suppressors — which would land Regular Camo Joes in deep scat.)
Council Member Dan Besse was first to speak up. A name change, he said, would be largely symbolic when compared to more substantive — and harder to solve — issues of racial and economic inequality.
Foisting a decision off on community volunteers on the Fair Committee or paying a consultant to figure a path forward was not the way to go. “This is our job,” he said.
And so it was.
Four members of Council — Besse, D.D. Adams, Vivian Burke and Annette Scippio — voted for the change.
“The meaning of the name shapes itself to the experience of the beholder,” Besse said.
Adams took that as cue for further explanation in linking the name “Dixie” with segregation.
“You don’t understand when we couldn’t go downtown because there was a colored part of town and a white part of town,” she said.
Two members, John Larson and Jeff MacIntosh, voted against the name change. Larson called it an issue of dealing with “symbols rather than substance” and MacIntosh seemed to oppose the process as much as anything.
Councilman James Taylor voted to abstain, which was counted as a “yes,” and offered a contortionist’s explanation. Because he said in 2015 that he wouldn’t push for a name change, he felt he couldn’t jump ship now.
“I think the only way to keep my word and not stand in the way of progress is to abstain,” he said.
What price?
Reactions, of course, were swift and not terribly difficult to anticipate.
Those who were for the change were appreciative and all in; those against bemoaned it as political correctness and disregard for survey results that showed widespread opposition.
“Words can’t express my disgust for what this council has done,” said Kris McCann during the public comment period. “A majority of people have spoken, and you didn’t want to listen.”
While the surveys and polls came out the way they did — not fake news — it is also true that those elected to the Winston-Salem City Council are accountable to Winston-Salem voters in clearly defined districts. No one else.
Bishop Todd Fulton, a supporter of the change who came representing the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, took note of the atmospherics.
“I knew everything would be OK when I heard the thunder,” he said, “because I knew it was heaven applauding you.”
But how much damage was caused by this storm?
Burke and Taylor both spoke about threats and high-volume, high-heat rhetoric and phone calls that resulted from this and similar issues.
“In 2015 when I first broached this subject it was a difficult experience,” Taylor said. “I got angry messages and death threats.”
Emotions indeed ran high, and they may continue to do so.
“I think y’all have caused a divisive wedge … and made it worse,” said Richard Miller, a downtown business owner. “There will be a political price to pay.”
Maybe.
For now, the storm has passed and damage is still being assessed. How much and for how long will be determined.
But one thing is certain: Nature, aided by time, heals itself. Wild fires, touched off by lightning, burn intensely and lead to healthy, new growth.
Let’s hope for the same outcome from Monday’s storm whether it be a summer squall or something more substantial.
