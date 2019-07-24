Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
People react as Andrew Hayes helps move a board to the front of the room showing proposed changes to traffic patterns the during a public Q&A between Truliant and the Burke Mill Road residents regarding the Truliant rezoning request on Wednesday at the Miller Park Recreation Center in Winston-Salem.
Truliant officials promised to keep talking with residents and listening to their concerns over a company expansion plan on Burke Mill Road, although one thing the company isn’t doing is abandoning its quest.
But as even the residents made clear, the concerns of people along Burke Mill Road go beyond the company plans: Their concerns include traffic jams on London Lane and difficulties people have in trying to get out from their homes, whether in a car or on foot.
“I’m all for the traffic light, I just don’t support increased traffic on Burke Mill,” Sandersted resident Jim Hatchell said after the meeting. “I’m all for Truliant. I just don’t want to hurt property values.”
Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse, who organized and moderated the meeting, told the residents that he wants to hear from all the neighborhood associations to get their views.
Truliant’s headquarters property backs up to Burke Mill Road, but employees get to work from Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Truliant has proposed acquiring a house on Burke Mill Road directly behind its existing headquarters site, so that it can tear it down to accommodate an expansion that would include creating a new entry drive from Burke Mill Road that would be used only by employees.
The Truliant work force would double from 450 employees at headquarters to somewhere between 895 and 970 workers after eight or 10 years. Truliant says it would be providing 400 additional high-paying jobs. A new building would be part of a $40 million expansion.
In July, the company postponed its request for a rezoning until the Aug. 8 meeting of the City-County Planning Board.
The partial results of a city traffic study seemed to give some support to the company’s plans. The study showed that without the new entrance on Burke Mill Road, a Truliant expansion would increase the traffic load on longer stretches of Burke Mill Road, as workers made their way around to Hanes Mall Boulevard to reach the main entrance.
Folks seemed skeptical. What if the rezoning for the expansion wasn’t approved, some asked. In that case, Hall said, the company might have to reconsider whether it wants to stay at its current site.
Responding to a concern about how many of Truliant’s employees might use the new entrance, Hall said the company was open to looking at restricting the number through the card-entry system that would limit use of the new entrance to employees only.
Truliant officials stressed how they have tried hard to be good neighbors, and it was noted that residents of Charlestowne, their closest development, have endorsed their plan.
Truliant officials also stressed concessions that it is willing to write into the permits the city would grant, including additional vegetation screening and support for a traffic signal on Burke Mill Road at the Stonewood Drive intersection across from the new entry.
With proper timing, city traffic officials said, the new traffic signal could pause traffic long enough to give others up and down Burke Mill Road a chance to get out onto the road from their side streets or driveways.
The city would also give Burke Mill Road a dedicated left-turn signal for southbound traffic turning left onto London Lane. Intersections would be given crosswalks and pedestrian signals.
Still, many residents sounded unconvinced. People mentioned property values going down, called for the city to wait for the completion of a complete traffic study for Burke Mill Road, and wondered if, down the road, Truliant’s new entry could be turned into a shortcut to Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Siobhan Murphy, who lives in British Woods, asked questions that pointed to trust: How could residents know Truliant was living up to promises it made? she asked at one point. She and a number of others in room wanted something done about congestion on London Lane, a popular cut-through between Burke Mill and Ebert Roads.
Kimberley Bokhoven told a Journal reporter during the meeting that it seemed like she was the only resident in the room in favor of Truliant’s plan. Bokhoven is president of the homeowner’s association in Stonewood.
“I see a lot of good about it, jobs and shifting some traffic around,” she said. “People are afraid it is going to get worse. It could be an improvement.”
Dan Hunt, a British Woods resident standing in the back of the room, got the biggest laugh when he suggested that rezoning approval should be “contingent on a certain percentage of traffic reduction on London Lane.”