Wake Forest University will not resume its in-person classes during the spring semester because of the coronavirus pandemic, WFU President Nathan Hatch announced Monday. The school is following local, state and federal guidelines to control the spread of the virus.
“This worldwide pandemic continues to stretch us all to think differently about how we create, share and acquire knowledge,” Hatch said in a statement on the university’s website. “It is redefining how we connect and how we celebrate.”
Courses will be delivered remotely to Wake Forest students for the remainder of the semester, and final exams will be delivered virtually, WFU said. Undergraduate students will receive a prorated refund for meal plans and on-campus housing and will receive information about their refunds on or before April 17.
By April 30, plans will be shared with students regarding retrieval of personal belongings, as well as options for storage of such belongings, WFU said.
Commencement will be a virtual conferring of degrees on May 18 and an in-person ceremony at a late date when it is safe to gather in large numbers, the university said.
Public health officials confirmed on March 24 that a Wake Forest student who is currently in isolation in an on-campus residence hall has tested positive for COVID-19, WFU said.
After returning from a Wake Forest-sponsored trip to London, the student began exhibiting mild symptoms and was isolated from others in a residence hall after being evaluated in the university’s Student Health office on March 18, WFU said.
