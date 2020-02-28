Wake Forest University said Friday it is closing its university-owned study-abroad center in Venice, Italy, after saying earlier this week that students would remain there.
"In response to news of growing numbers of novel coronavirus cases in northern Italy and the possibility of increased travel restrictions, Wake Forest University made the difficult decision to close its study abroad program in Venice for the semester," said Cheryl Walker, a WFU spokeswoman. "One of the challenges associated with the coronavirus situation is that things are changing very rapidly."
The university said there’s no evidence that any of the students have been exposed to the Coronavirus.
Nineteen students and one faculty member will leave Casa Artom in Venice this weekend, Walker said. Wake Forest leaders said students returning home from Italy won’t be allowed back on campus for two weeks.
"Students will continue classes on campus beginning March 16, following Wake Forest's spring break," Walker said.
"The university has communicated directly to the affected students and families and will work to make their transition back to campus as smooth as possible," Walker said. "Wake Forest’s top priority is the safety and well-being of Wake Forest students, faculty and staff."
Ashlea Jones, a WSSU spokeswoman, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Jones said on Wednesday that a couple of student-led trips to Africa were still scheduled at that point.
"We are still monitoring the situation in case we have to make any adjustments," Jones said Wednesday.
N.C. A&T State University also is watching the spread of coronavirus carefully.
On Friday, A&T leaders told trustees that the university had canceled the volleyball team’s trip to Italy. Forty players and coaches were scheduled to leave Friday for an eight-day trip that included three exhibition games and sightseeing.
As of Friday, Italy has reported 650 coronavirus cases — more than any other country except for China (nearly 79,000) and South Korea (2,337), according to the World Health Organization.
“We don’t believe it is safe,” A&T Provost Beryl McEwen said.
A&T leaders also said four students studying in Seoul will be returning to the United States after the sponsoring agency canceled the semester-long program. A&T also is trying to encourage two of its students studying in Italy to return home.
UNCG announced Friday that it has suspended its study-abroad programs in South Korea. It wasn’t immediately clear how many UNCG students are in that country.
Participants in Elon University's study-abroad program in Italy will return home because of the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Elon will bring home 21 students and one faculty member from Florence, the university said in a news release Tuesday. The group had arrived in Italy in late January and planned to spend the spring semester there.
The group was notified Tuesday, and a university spokesman said they'll return to the United States as soon as they can make travel arrangements.
Woody Pelton, Elon's dean of international education, said in a statement that it was a "difficult decision" to cancel the program. But, he added, "the health and safety of students is our top priority. Given the uncertainty about the spread of the virus and its anticipated impact on travel and our academic program in Florence, we decided it was best to bring these students home as soon as possible."
Elon News Network, the university's student media, reported that Elon students will complete their Italian coursework remotely. A university spokesman said Elon would reimburse students for the extra expense of changing their flights.
Elon said it expects to resume its study abroad program in Florence in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.