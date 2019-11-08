Aimee Green

A recent photo of Aimee Green provided by the Green family. Aimee was seriously burned in an explosion at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of Peter Green

GREENSBORO — A Western Guilford High School student is hospitalized after being injured Wednesday in an explosion in her chemistry class. 

"Aimee isn't in good shape," said Peter Green, the student's father. "Right now she is being treated at Brenner Burn ICU for burns on her face, ears, neck, arms and hands."

Green said the family is not offering further comment Friday but Aimee's mother has provided some details on social media. 

Aimee's teacher was doing an experiment that exploded and hit Aimee catching her face, chest and arms on fire, according to her posts. 

Guilford County Schools isn't confirming any information other than a student was injured "in an incident."

Greensboro Fire Department spokesman Dwayne Church said firefighters were called to the school at 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday for an unknown medical call but when they arrived EMS had already taken the student to an ambulance to transport her to the hospital. 

EMS spokesman Jim Albright could not immediately be reached for comment. 

