A section of Interstate 40 is set to close overnight Saturday so that work can be done to shift traffic onto part of the new bridge that is being built over the Yadkin River at the line between Forsyth and Davie counties.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said westbound I-40 would be totally closed between Harper Road and N.C. 801 from 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
During the closure, motorists traveling west will have to exit at Harper Road, and won’t be able to get back onto I-40 west until they get to the N.C. 801 interchange in Davie County.
A detour will be set up to send drivers around the closed part of the interstate. The detour will follow Harper Road, U.S. 158 over the Yadkin River, and N.C. 801 back to the I-40 interchange.
When the work is finished and I-40 reopened, westbound motorists will be traveling over the new bridge to cross over the river.
But the bridge they’ll see is only part of the one that’s planned: The project involves the replacement of the two, two-lane bridges currently in place with one six-lane bridge.
The new bridge is being built in phases. The first phase, completed this weekend, puts traffic on the part of the new bridge built to the north of the existing westbound bridge. That bridge section will have two lanes.
After that, the old westbound bridge will be demolished, and work will start on building two more lanes on the new bridge. When those are done, eastbound traffic will shift to those two lanes, and the eastbound bridge can be torn down.
Finally, the remaining two lanes of the new bridge will be built, with lanes adjusted to have traffic on three lanes in each direction when the project is complete.
It will take awhile to get all the work done, however: The entire project is not scheduled for completion until late 2020.