The 500 West Fifth Tower facility has planned two events that will affect traffic patterns around the building on Sunday and Oct. 26.
Each event will cause partial closures on West Fifth Street, Poplar Street Northwest and North Spruce Street.
The event on Sunday is a Flow Automotive Cos. employees celebration, according to the company.
The street closures will be from noon to 9 p.m., with the event taking place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
A grand-opening event is set for Oct. 26.
The street closures will be from 10 a.m. Oct. 26 to 3 a.m. Oct. 27, with the event taking place from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.