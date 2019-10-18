500 West 5th Building (copy)

500 West Fifth Street tower, formerly GMAC.

 Journal file photo

The 500 West Fifth Tower facility has planned two events that will affect traffic patterns around the building on Sunday and Oct. 26.

Each event will cause partial closures on West Fifth Street, Poplar Street Northwest and North Spruce Street.

The event on Sunday is a Flow Automotive Cos. employees celebration, according to the company.

The street closures will be from noon to 9 p.m., with the event taking place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

A grand-opening event is set for Oct. 26.

The street closures will be from 10 a.m. Oct. 26 to 3 a.m. Oct. 27, with the event taking place from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

 
