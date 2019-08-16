The Wendy's Restaurant on Cloverdale Avenue was robbed at gunpoint as employees were closing this morning, Winston-Salem Police reported.
The suspect pointed a gun at the employees and demanded they open the safe around 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said. He fled the business headed east.
No injuries were reported.
Police request that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston –Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.