Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that it will place all $400 million in processing fees it received for its participation in the federal Paycheck Protection Program with nonprofit groups that support small and minority-owned businesses.
The PPP was one of Congress’ strategies for helping small businesses survive the severe economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll.
The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that the money was used to retain or rehire employees and pay some overhead expenses.
The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday that Wells Fargo had made, as of June 30, a total of 185,598 PPP loans worth a combined $10.47 billion. The average loan was $56,000.
Limit on assets
The Federal Reserve has imposed a $1.93 trillion limit on Wells Fargo’s total assets in response to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Wells Fargo said on April 6 that the assets cap has led it to focus on lending to nonprofits and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
On April 8, the Federal Reserve agreed to “temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses.”
However, those proceeds are required to be transferred to the U.S. Treasury, or to nonprofit organizations approved by the Fed that support small businesses.
Wells Fargo said its Open for Business Fund will work with nonprofit organizations to provide capital, technical support and long-term resiliency programs.
The PPP program
Of the PPP loans made by the bank as of June 30, 84% are for companies that have fewer than 10 employees, and 90% of applicants had $2 million or less in annual revenue.
The Treasury Department and the U.S. Small Business Administration have extended the PPP with $131.91 billion in the program.
Wells Fargo has reopened its PPP loan-application process to eligible customers through a link in Business Online Banking or CEO offerings.
The Open for Business Fund’s initial grants will allocate $28 million to Community Development Financial Institutions aimed at empowering Black and African American-owned small businesses.
Those programs will be in the first grant cycle that runs through Aug. 7. Additional grant cycles focused on technical assistance and on recovery and resiliency will open later this year.
For more information, go to www.wellsfargo.com/about/corporate-responsibility/community-giving.
The Wells Fargo initiative was unveiled about five weeks after the bank confirmed in its first-quarter regulatory report that its handling of PPP loans has prompted “formal and informal” inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies.
The bank also confirmed it is facing potential punitive state and federal class-action lawsuits in California, Colorado and Texas on the same matter.
On April 21, several groups of small businesses filed lawsuits against Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and US Bancorp in federal court in California.
Fees a driver
According to the lawsuits, the four banks processed applications for the largest PPP loan amounts because they generated the highest fees — which the SBA paid to the banks for handling the loans — rather than processing the applications on a first-come, first-served basis as the Trump administration promised.
As a result, the plaintiffs claim, thousands of small businesses entitled to loans under the program administered by the SBA were left out in the first round.
“Wells Fargo tried to cultivate public good will and to communicate they were following the law, when in fact the process was rigged so that the banks could maximize origination fees,” according to the California civil lawsuit.
The plaintiffs claim they were damaged by the Wells Fargo strategy, saying had they known, they would have pursued PPP loans with a smaller financial institution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.