César Pelli, a renowned architect who designed what is now called the Wells Fargo Center, Winston-Salem's tallest building, died Friday at his home in New Haven, Conn.
The 460-foot-tall skyscraper was known as Wachovia Center when it was completed in 1995 at a cost of $80 million.
According to Heather Fearnbach in her book Winston-Salem's Architectural Heritage, Pelli described the granite dome of the building as a "rosebud about to bloom," and incorporated motifs from Moravian architectural styles into the building's design.
Pelli's Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 1,485 feet, is one of the tallest buildings in the world.
Pelli also designed the Worrell Professional Center at Wake Forest University, completed in 1993.