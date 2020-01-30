The fire in which a person suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night caused nearly $150,000 in damage to the house at 508 Twana Lane in the Belews Creek community, authorities said Thursday.
Gary Styers, the deputy chief of the Forsyth County Fire Department and the Forsyth County fire marshal, declined to identify the victim because investigators still need to speak with that person as they continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the fire.
The fire started in the kitchen from unattended cooking, Styers said.
Firefighters went inside the burning house Wednesday night and rescued the victim. The person, who lives in the house, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The victim was in critical condition Thursday at the hospital, Styers said. Another person who lives in the house left the home with no injuries after the fire started, Styers said.
That person is staying with family members, Styers said.
The fire happened shortly before 6:20 p.m. inside the house about 14 miles northeast of Winston-Salem, Styers said. It took about 50 firefighters 45 minutes to put out the fire.
The house is owned by Robert K. Hill and Barbara Hill, according to a Forsyth County tax record.
