City officials say they're not sure yet why it happened but that the collapse of a section of Waughtown Street will force a street closure until early next week.
Police officers, utility workers and the just plain curious looked into the hole that formed on Waughtown Street near the UNC School of the Arts shortly before noon on Tuesday, although authorities soon had the area blocked off with yellow police tape to keep people back.
A broken water line lay beneath the collapsed road section, as evidenced by the sound of rushing water. Work crews dug into the hole and replaced a broken water pipe they found there. About 30 water customers lost service, but the pipe was replaced and service restored around 6 p.m.
The hole is just south of the intersection of Alder and Waughtown streets. Authorities closed off Waughtown Street right at the hole, and city officials are telling folks to find alternate routes around it until the damage is repaired.
Gale Ketteler, speaking for the City-County Utility Division, said that repair and repaving at the damaged spot is expected to be finished by Tuesday.
"We are investigating," Ketteler said in an email. "We have not determined the cause. The priority is to get water service restored and the road repaired."
Workers said they hadn't decided whether the broken pipe eroded the dirt under the road, or whether the collapse of the road broke the pipe.
The city has set up detours around the closed portion of Waughtown Street. Outbound drivers can use Alder Street and follow detour signs to eventually come out on Waughtown Street at the Vargrave Street intersection.
Inbound drivers can stay on Waughtown until they get to the traffic circle on the southeast side of the UNCSA campus. From there, they can take Lomond and Sprague streets to get to Main Street.
Police officers on the scene Tuesday morning said no one was driving over the section of Waughtown Street when it collapsed.
The water softened the soil, causing it to settle under the weight of the pavement. What is there to figure out?
