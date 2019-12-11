Hanes Mall Boulevard traffic

Eastbound traffic was heavy on Hanes Mall Boulevard at Frontis Plaza Boulevard after a water pipe broke and flooded a section of Frontis Plaza.

An eight-inch water pipe broke Wednesday under Hanes Mall Boulevard between Stratford and Interstate 40, authorities said.

The incident cut water service to some businesses south of Hanes Mall Boulevard and forced a restaurant to close because it was without water service.

The incident happened around 3:10 p.m., said Gale Ketteler, a spokesman for the City-County Utilities Department. A crew repaired the broken pipe, and water service was restored to the affected businesses, which had been without water, the department said in a statement.

The spilled water flooded a section of Frontis Plaza Boulevard, Ketteler said. There was no immediate estimate of how much water was spilled because of the broken pipe.

Village Tavern at 2000 Griffith Road was forced to close Wednesday afternoon because its water service was cut off due to the broken water pipe, said Eric Dixon, a manager at the restaurant. 

The restaurant lost money while it was closed, Dixon said. Dixon hopes the restaurant will reopen by 11 a.m. today, he said.

