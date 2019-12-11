An eight-inch water pipe broke Wednesday under Hanes Mall Boulevard between Stratford and Interstate 40, authorities said.
The incident cut water service to some businesses south of Hanes Mall Boulevard and forced a restaurant to close because it was without water service.
The incident happened around 3:10 p.m., said Gale Ketteler, a spokesman for the City-County Utilities Department. A crew repaired the broken pipe, and water service was restored to the affected businesses, which had been without water, the department said in a statement.
WSFC Utilities crews have completed emergency repairs to the water main on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Water service is restored and the roads have reopened. .16— City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) December 11, 2019
The spilled water flooded a section of Frontis Plaza Boulevard, Ketteler said. There was no immediate estimate of how much water was spilled because of the broken pipe.
Village Tavern at 2000 Griffith Road was forced to close Wednesday afternoon because its water service was cut off due to the broken water pipe, said Eric Dixon, a manager at the restaurant.
The restaurant lost money while it was closed, Dixon said. Dixon hopes the restaurant will reopen by 11 a.m. today, he said.
