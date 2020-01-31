Emergency repairs to a water main on Lewisville-Clemmons Road Friday morning are causing congestion and delays for motorists in the area, according to the city of Winston-Salem.
A southbound lane of Lewisville-Clemmons Road is closed at August Drive near West Forsyth High School for emergency water main repairs. Crews are onsite. Motorists should make plans for alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion. .16 pic.twitter.com/cN1izyvL5U— City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) January 31, 2020
A southbound lane of Lewisville-Clemmons Road is closed at August Drive, near West Forsyth High School, while crews work to repair the main, the city tweeted.
Authorities ask motorists to use alternate routes in the area in order to avoid congestion and delays.
