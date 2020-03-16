The Forsyth County Department of Social Services is closed due to a water line leak. Water has been shut off for the remainder of the day to the building at 741 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.The closure will begin at 11 a.m. and will last the rest of the day. This closure is not related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Water line leak closes Forsyth social services department
- Journal staff
