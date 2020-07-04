The Tony and Pulitzer-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” was originally filmed for theatrical release next year, but with both live performances and theatrical films on hold because of the COVID-19 production, the streaming service Disney+ made it available to viewers this weekend.
“Hamilton” has several local ties. Among them, Howell Binkley, a graduate of Reynolds High School, won a Tony award for best lighting in a musical, and Paul Tazewell, a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, won for costume design. The performance featured here was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016, with the cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo and others.
In 2018, while talking at a UNCSA commencement ceremony about working with Miranda, Tazewell offered advice to graduating seniors. “If Lin had not had the courage and the tenacity to take a chance on something he truly believed in, if he had listened to his naysayers... he might’ve given up,” Tazewell said, “and we would’ve lost what Michelle Obama called the greatest piece of art she has ever seen in her life. ... Believe in yourself even when no one else will and remember that failure can be the greatest teacher of all.”
Though not featured in this rendition, Jimmy “J.J.” Jeter, a Winston-Salem native an another UNCSA alumnus from the high school program, performed in a standby capacity in many of the leading roles in “Hamilton” and went on to take over the lead as Alexander Hamilton in the stage production. Justin Fenniman, a 2019 UNCSA graduate, had an internship in the summer of 2018 working on the sets.
***
The FX Networks have announced digital panels for two of its shows, including one with a UNCSA alumnus, as part of the “San Diego Comic Con @Home” event later this month, on the comic convention’s YouTube page.
A panel with the cast of “Archer” will be held Friday, July 24, ahead of the show’s 11th season on channel FXX later this year. Chris Parnell, a UNCSA alum, provides the voice of Cyril Figgis, a nerdy comptroller, on the show — he also provides the voice of Morty’s dad on the hit animated comedy “Rick & Morty.” Other cast members scheduled to appear include Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.
Then on Saturday, July 25, the cast of “What We Do in the Shadows,” which recently completed its second season on FX, will have a panel discussing the twists at the end of that season and what is to come. The series is a documentary spoof about a cluster of vampires who are dysfunctional roommates trying to carry on their bloodsucking ways in modern society.
vvv
A new “Star Trek” series, the first one of the franchise since the 1970s to be animated, is boldly coming next month.
“Star Trek: Lower Decks,” a comedy set in the Star Trek universe, will make its debut Thursday, Aug. 6, the first of 10 weekly episodes in the first season. The show follows low-level ensigns assigned to sometimes-menial duties as support crew aboard the starship U.S.S. Cerritos, which is described as “one of Starfleet’s least important ships.” It is set in the years after “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and was developed by a producer of “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites,” so it may share a similar bawdy tone to those shows.
It will be shown on the CBS All Access streaming service. Another animated “Trek,” this one meant for kids, is in development for Nickelodeon, and CBS All Access is also developing new Trek shows “Section 31,” focused on secret operatives in Starfleet, and “Strange New Worlds,” a prequel to the original “Trek” about the early days of Mr. Spock when he answered to Captain Christopher Pike, Captain Kirk’s predecessor. Those are in addition to new seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery” (which has been filmed, but post-production has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic) and “Star Trek: Picard.”
vvv
A new documentary premiering today on the Science Channel will look at the stories behind some of America’s most impressive monuments. “Unearthed: Seven Wonders” makes its debut at 8 p.m., using CGI to depict the work behind the construction of the Washington Monument, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Empire State Building, Mount Rushmore and more. Later episodes in the series will look at engineering feats in ancient Egypt, Rome, and the Americas.
vvv
In honor of the centennial of the women’s suffrage movement, UNC-TV will air several programs devoted to women and the vote on Friday. At 9 p.m., “By One Vote: Suffrage in the South,” narrated by Rosanne Cash, will look at the suffrage movement in the Southern states and “how the shadow of the Confederacy and values of the ‘Lost Cause’ shaped the fight for full female enfranchisement.” Then at 10, “American Masters” on UNC-TV will look at the place of women in political change and civic engagement from 100 years ago to today in the program “Unladylike2000: The Changemakers.” Julianna Margulies narrates, and Lorraine Toussaint provides the voice of Mary Church Terrell, a founder of the NAACP.
vvv
TCM will pay tribute to comedy icon Carl Reiner, who died last week, later this month with a marathon of his films. Starting on Tuesday, July 28, they will show “Enter Laughing” (8 p.m.), “All of Me” (10), “The Comic” (midnight), “Where’s Poppa?” (2 a.m.) and “Oh God!” (3:30).
