A Winston-Salem home went up in flames just after midnight Friday, displacing seven people who lived there, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Firefighters went to a home in the 4600 block of Tobacco Street sometime after midnight, where a house was fully consumed by fire. In a video tweeted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, firefighters can be seen spraying water onto the blaze.
Structure Fire. 4600 Tabacco Street. Fire Attack in progress. Road shut down. #wsfire.138 pic.twitter.com/PtqXp7cIfV— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 15, 2019
There were seven people inside the home, according to another tweet from the fire department. Smoke alarms in the house alerted the seven people, allowing them to get out, according to the fire department.
They will be staying with family in the meantime, the fire department wrote.
The fire caused Winston-Salem police to close Indiana Avenue to traffic in the 4600 block for more than two hours. The road reopened shortly after 3 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.