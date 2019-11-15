Tobacco road fire
Winston-Salem Fire Department

A Winston-Salem home went up in flames just after midnight Friday, displacing seven people who lived there, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Firefighters went to a home in the 4600 block of Tobacco Street sometime after midnight, where a house was fully consumed by fire. In a video tweeted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, firefighters can be seen spraying water onto the blaze.

There were seven people inside the home, according to another tweet from the fire department. Smoke alarms in the house alerted the seven people, allowing them to get out, according to the fire department.

They will be staying with family in the meantime, the fire department wrote.

The fire caused Winston-Salem police to close Indiana Avenue to traffic in the 4600 block for more than two hours. The road reopened shortly after 3 a.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Recommended for you

Load comments