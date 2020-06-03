Protesters in downtown Winston-Salem marched around the jail tonight, led by police officers on motorcycles. The crowd swelled to about 300 people outside City Hall on Wednesday as the Black Lives Matter protest began.
Later, marchers lay down on the asphalt outside the jail, their hands behind their backs as if handcuffed. It is a nod to the way George Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
When asked about the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, protest organizer Tony Ndege said he isn’t “totally satisfied,” and wants to see everyone who put their weight on Floyd’s body charged appropriately in his killing.
An officer at the City Hall protest says he is optimistic tonight's demonstrations will be peaceful.
At Benton Convention Center, where another protest began at 6 p.m., about 100 people gathered, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who spoke to the crowd.
The convention center protest was organized by Young Democrats of Forsyth County, in conjunction with the LGBTQ Democrats of Forsyth County and The PRIDE Show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.