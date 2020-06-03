Protesters in downtown Winston-Salem marched around the jail tonight, led by police officers on motorcycles. The crowd swelled to about 300 people outside City Hall on Wednesday as the Black Lives Matter protest began. 

Later, marchers lay down on the asphalt outside the jail, their hands behind their backs as if handcuffed. It is a nod to the way George Floyd died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

When asked about the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd, protest organizer Tony Ndege said he isn’t “totally satisfied,” and wants to see everyone who put their weight on Floyd’s body charged appropriately in his killing.

An officer at the City Hall protest says he is optimistic tonight's demonstrations will be peaceful. 

Police Chief Catrina Thompson addresses crowds at protest

Police Chief Catrina Thompson uses a bullhorn to address the protest crowd on Wednesday, June 3.

At Benton Convention Center, where another protest began at 6 p.m., about 100 people gathered, including Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who spoke to the crowd.

The convention center protest was organized by Young Democrats of Forsyth County, in conjunction with the LGBTQ Democrats of Forsyth County and The PRIDE Show.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments