Firefighters were on the scene of a Shattalon Drive apartment fire Monday afternoon.

Winston-Salem firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 5700 block of Shattalon Drive on Monday afternoon. No one was injured. 

The fire went through a 14-unit apartment in the complex, Battalion Chief J.S. Gauldin said. Gauldin said the fire department was working to assess damage and determine the cause of the fire. 

One apartment on the second floor of the unit sustained the most damage, and part of the roof caved in due to fire damage. Firefighters cut a hole in another part of the roof to let the heat escape. 

Gauldin said the fire department is working to determine how many people have been displaced. The American Red Cross has been called in to help.

