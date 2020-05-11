A fire on Monday morning displaced three Wake Forest University students. Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:45 a.m., Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey said. The fire was under control in about 45 minutes and no one was injured.
Units on scene of a house fire 1014 Long Drive. Fire attack in progress. E14, E8, E1, E18, E15, L14, L1, R1, S3, S7, B1, B3, #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/0nucWoVWHp— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) May 11, 2020
Ramsey said it appears the fire started from a charcoal grill that was on the house's deck. The students had used the grill on Sunday night.
The fire spread from the deck and into the house, causing about $80,000 worth of structural damage and $60,000 in damage to contents in the house.
Ramsey said Wake Forest University officials have placed the students in other housing, and the American Red Cross is assisting the students.
