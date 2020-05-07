Flyover

A C-17 from the 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard flies over downtown Winston-Salem as part of Operation: American Resolve on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200507w_nws_flyover

 Andrew Dye/Journal

The North Carolina Air National Guard's C-17 flew near downtown Winston-Salem and Greensboro midday Thursday as a salute to "American heroes" on the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups of hospital employees and other essential employees gathered in both cities to watch the plane flyover. 

The aircraft flew across the state, passing over Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Statesville, the Triangle, Goldsboro, Wilson, Greenville, Kinston, Jacksonville and Wilmington before returning to Charlotte.

