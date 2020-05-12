GREENSBORO — American Hebrew Academy, which closed suddenly last June, has announced details about its next chapter.
The private prep school will be called AHA International School, a nod to its 18 years as the only international Jewish college prep boarding school in the world, according to the school's announcement.
The 100-acre lakefront campus aims to serve "'local day students together with an increased enrollment of boarding students from across the United States and around the world," the announcement said.
Campus tours will begin in September, and the school plans to enroll students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The school had previously announced plans to resume classes for ninth through 11-graders this year, but that has changed.
Glenn Drew, the school’s former chief operating officer, is AHA's executive director and general counsel.
American Hebrew Academy's Head of School Abe Tawil will continue in that role.
AHA’s class sizes are limited to 12 students, and the college-preparatory program will be expanded with "even more emphasis on A.P. and early college studies with local partner universities as well as pre-career and pre-professional experiential opportunities for academically adventurous and entrepreneurial students of all nationalities, cultural and religious backgrounds," the announcement said.
A post high school "gap" year program will also be offered new high school grads who want to "further their academic preparation prior to entering university," the announcement said.
“By expanding our admissions to a broader population of students, we are confident the academy will thrive,” Drew said in 2019 interview.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Signs troughout the campus are in English, Brail and Hebrew.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students take their kosher meals in the dining room.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students in a Jewish Studies class. Some students are observant (this student wears a yamulka); others are just beginning to discover their Jewish identities.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Their sign and security entrance building on Hobbs Rd.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Steven Kee (lft) Dir. of Academic Affairs and student Ben Copulsky walk over the bridge.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students head outside The Classroom Building on their way to the dining hall for lunch. Parts of the campus are still undergoing construction, hence the orange fencing along this walkway.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Jerusalem stone, imported from Israel, is used throughout the campus.
ACADEMY#. Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Dir. of Communications Leeor Sabbah answers questions in front of the Lab Science Building (the windows are for the greenhouse). The Jerusalem stone seen throughout the campus was shipped from Israel.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Clare Hyre (lft on floor, a senior) and Lior Gilo (rt, also a senior) working in the hallway outside classrooms in The Classroom Building. Citron trees (in planters) are brought inside for the winter.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Springsong Cooper, a senior, studies in her room.
ACADEMY# . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. The entire campus was designed for technology with Smartboards in the classrooms and every student using a laptop.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Students on their way back to the classrooms after lunch (Lab Science Building in background.
ACADEMY . Joseph Rodriguez photo. In Greensboro NC, Monday, Feb 2, 2004. The American Hebrew Academy, America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Eating the Kosher lunch are (l to rt, names are of faces seen only) Amir London, Max Rosemblum, Lev Cooper (with NY hat), and Alex Shapiro in the dining hall.
Students walk back to the classrooms after lunch at American Hebrew Academy in 2004. The Lab Science Building is in the background.
News & Record file
Students take their kosher meals in the dining room at American Hebrew Academy in 2004.
News & Record
American Hebrew Academy announced Tuesday it was closing immediately for financial reasons, according to an email sent to staff, students and alumni.
H. Scott Hoffmann News & Record
Sign outside gate of American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, NC on June 11, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
The American Hebrew Academy, shown in 2004, was America's first liberal, pluralistic Jewish boarding school. Their sign and security entrance building on Hobbs Rd.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
