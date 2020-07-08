Winston-Salem police arrested four protesters Wednesday evening during a Black Lives Matter rally to demand more information about John Neville's death.
Neville died in December after being placed in a "prone-restraint," meaning he was placed face down and restrained with his hands behind his back, while in sheriff's office custody. According to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, Neville died from a brain injury he suffered due to "positional" suffocation experienced while being restrained.
Five detention officers and a jail nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.
Officers arrested the four protesters on Church Street in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Officers took them away in police cars, handcuffed as the rest of the protesters gathered on the street.
Anthony "Tony" John Ndege, 43, Brittany Pearl Battle, 33, Kimberly Marjorie Porter, 52, all of Winston-Salem, and Phillips Summers, 41, of Charlotte are all charged with misdemeanor impeding traffic, according to arrest warrants.
The protest had attracted about 40 people at its peak. Before the arrests, police rode around the marchers in a gator-style cart and warned them they could be arrested for impeding traffic or illegally blocking city streets.
The four people arrested were released from custody on their written promises to appear in court on Aug. 25.
Officers in cars closed the road, and others carrying zip-ties and wearing masks approached the protesters, telling them to stay on the sidewalk.
Some demonstrators yelled at the police.
Several other protesters in the street were not arrested. Shortly after driving the four away, officers reopened the road to traffic, and protesters largely stayed on the sidewalk before marching to the magistrate's office where they hoped to find their comrades.
O'Neill said during Wednesday's press conference that he supports peaceful protests but warned people not to break the law.
"We will not support protesters who cross the line and break the law, for you too will be prosecuted," O'Neill said.
"Jim O'Neill said what he was going to do," said James Quander, a Winston-Salem criminal-defense lawyer who met with the protesters at the magistrate's office.
After he released from custody, Ndege said he and fellow protesters didn't expect that they would be arrested.
The arrests impeded the protesters' First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and protest, Ndege said.
Before the arrests, protesters gathered in front of the Forsyth County Jail and made several speeches about the need for transparency in regards to Neville's death. All four who were arrested made speeches.
Some Black demonstrators spoke at length about the pain and anger they're feeling after learning about the charges against the law-enforcement officers in Neville's death.
"It's infuriating," Battle told the crowd. "It's infuriating to hear the sheriff say there are good people doing bad things."
Battle was referencing Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's remarks during a press conference earlier Wednesday where the DA's office announced charges against five detention officers.
“I want to say that good men and women made a bad decision that day and as a result a good man died,” Kimbrough said earlier. “And for that, that’s a tragic day and a tragic situation — good people trying to do the right thing."
Ndege said earlier in the day there needs to be significantly more transparency surrounding the investigation into Neville's death.
The State Bureau of Investigation began investigating in December, but authorities didn't publicly acknowledge Neville's death until the Journal reported about it June 26.
“The sheriff’s department obviously knew a lot about this, but I’m pretty sure the DA and our local leadership did too,” Ndege said in an interview. “At this point, I can only guess as to the politics, but it’s strange timing. But right now, our biggest demands are, we need more information. It feels like a cover-up. We need to know the specifics of why it took so long in particular for this to be released to the general public.”
O'Neill acknowledged there is video of Neville's death — he and others have seen it — but said it won't be released before the criminal cases of those involved are complete, if then.
In the video, Neville can be heard saying "I can't breathe" at least 10 times, and at least twice, a jailer responded with "Come on, buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe," according to three independent sources familiar with the investigation.
Several protesters carried signs demanding the video be released, and Quamekia Shavers, along with several others, called during her speech for all video of Neville's death to be made public.
