GREENSBORO — The two female fishing cats born April 2 now have names, the Greensboro Science Center announced Thursday on Twitter.
The votes are in and the wait is over! We're excited to announce the winning names for our two fishing kittens are Katara and Korra!— GSO Science Center (@GreensboroSC) June 4, 2020
Thank you to everyone who voted, and stay tuned – we'll let you know when you can see them in person! 😉 pic.twitter.com/lBh3VEoSIw
"We're excited to announce the winning names for our two fishing kittens are Katara and Korra!" the science center said in the tweet. It had asked its social media followers to suggest names for the kittens on May 21 and held a vote on six choices earlier this week.
The science center is temporarily closed because of the governor's stay-at-home order. Check the center's website for updates.
Five fishing cats are housed there, which the science center says are considered vulnerable conservation-wise because of habitat destruction and pollution to waterways where they hunt. The science center's family includes 8-year-old female Tallulah, who came from the Columbus Zoo and 6-year-old male Mako, who came from the EFBC Feline Conservation Center in California. Their son Angler was born at the center on Feb. 15, 2018.
Fishing cats are native to wetlands, marshes, tidal forests, and mangrove swamps in Southeast Asia, according to the science center's website.
Adults weigh between 15 to 25 pounds and they eat fish, birds, small mammals, snakes and snails.
