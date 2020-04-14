U.S. Navy Lt. Catharyn Nosek, a Greensboro native and Bishop McGuinness High School graduate, is on the front lines battling COVID-19 in New York City.

Nosek is a transport nurse working in the intensive care unit aboard the USNS Comfort while the ship is moored in New York City.

Nosek is the daughter of Cathy and John Nosek of Greensboro. She graduated from Bishop McGuinness in 2009, Appalachian State University in 2013 and  Duke University School of Nursing in 2015.

