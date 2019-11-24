Three Winston-Salem teens face assault and firearm violations after they allegedly drove a Honda Pilot into a police officer's car on Sunday, according to warrants drawn by the Winston-Salem Police Department.
According to warrants, the teens were in a 2009 Honda Pilot that struck a police car being driven by Officer A.E. Stanley while she was on routine patrol.
The warrants charge that after the crash, the teens tried to run away. Each of the three teens was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a minor. Bond for each was set at $30,000 at the Forsyth County Jail.
Only one gun was seized, but all three teens were charged with the handgun offense.
The three teens arrested were Ruben Olvio Bermudez, 16, of Broad Street, Juan Carlos Noyola-Alonso, 16, of Trent Street, and Giovanni Marcos Guzman, 17, of Woodcote Drive.
Noyola-Alonso was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
