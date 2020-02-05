People who want to cast their ballots on the day of the March 3 primary have to register by Friday, although people can still register and vote during the early-voting period Feb. 13-29.
The N.C. Board of Elections said it was encouraging people who are eligible to register before the primary election, and to make sure they take care of any address changes or changes in party registration.
Voters can update their addresses during early voting, but they can't change their party registration, election officials said.
The requirements for registration are that the prospective voter is a U.S. citizen and is either 18 years old or will be 18 at the time of the general election on Nov. 3. Voters also have to be a resident of the state, their county and precinct for 30 days prior to the election.
Also, people serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation or parole, are not eligible to register or vote. Citizenship and voting rights are automatically restored on the completion of the sentence, and no special document is needed to resume voting.
At least for March primary, no voter will have to show a photo identification. Although voters approved a voter-ID constitutional amendment in 2018, a federal court temporarily blocked the amendment from going into effect pending the resolution of a lawsuit challenging the law.
State officials said that people wishing to register must complete a voter registration application in English or Spanish. The forms are available at elections offices, public libraries, public high schools, college admissions offices and at many state agencies.
Once completed, the form must be signed and mailed or returned to the local elections board. As long as the form is postmarked by Friday it will be valid, said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections in Forsyth County.
The elections office is on the second floor of the Forsyth County Government Center, at 201 N. Chestnut St.
Voters who are already registered may update their information by submitting a voter registration form by email, fax, mail, or in-person to their county board of elections.
