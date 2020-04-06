The Winston-Salem Police Department posted a message Monday encouraging residents to use an online form to report over-sized gatherings.

Residents are asked to give their names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses as well the locations where they believe people are violating stay-home or social distancing restrictions.

The form warns complainants that officers won't be able to personally respond to every notification. It also reminds people that many businesses fall into the category of essential, meaning they are allowed to remain open under statewide and city orders to stay home or shut down. 

"Please note that while it may appear on the surface that a particular business does not fall within exceptions in either the governor's or mayor's orders, the categories of 'essential businesses' are broad," police said. "And if a business carries on essential services as well as non-essential services, it may still fall within an exception.

"Be assured that the Winston-Salem Police Department is advising all businesses allowed to remain open of the requirements for social distancing and of the prohibition on allowing more than 10 people to gather in one area," police said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments