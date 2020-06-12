On Saturday, young people in Walnut Cove will walk a familiar path for racial justice, one their elders walked more than 50 years ago.
But before embarking on that walk, they'll hear from the Rev. Greg Hairston, one of the leaders of the 1968 march, whose actions that day helped integrate the town.
Saturday's event is one of many that are being planned in Walnut Cove, a town of about 1,300 that sits on a former plantation named Walnut Cove.
The town is one of the most racially diverse small towns in the area, with a population that is about 20 percent black. Its mayor, Nellie Brown, is also black, another rarity among small towns in the Piedmont.
A community youth group, United in Christ, is organizing Saturday's event.
Getting young people involved in the current push to improve racial equality is paramount, said Leslie Bray Brewer, a local pastor, whose church, The Well, is one of the sponsors of United in Christ.
"I know protest brings awareness, but what are people doing to make a difference? We're trying to do all kinds of things to get our youth involved," Brewer said.
A Walnut Cove native, Brewer has long been familiar with the history of the London School, a black school in Walnut Cove that was on the brink of closing during a time of forced integration in Stokes County. In 1968, a group of students from the school, led by Hairston, demanded their school stay open and in the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, walked from the steps of the school, down Main Street to Vernons Grill where they demanded to be served at the counter, as opposed to the back door, as was custom.
The integration of the cafe was successful, and the school remained opened, marking a turning point in the town's history.
"From that point on, it was an unspoken rule that you have to let black people eat in your restaurant," Brewer said. "Those teenagers marching basically integrated the town. And they kept the school open."
On Saturday at 6 p.m., Hairston will talk to young people about that day. The group will then walk the same route, including a stop at the former grill. Afterward, people will be invited to assemble under a big tent and watch the documentary "Celebrating Courage," about the town's integration.
Hairston has kept abreast of the many protests going on around the country, including one in Walnut Cove last week.
"When we took our stand, it was Afro Americans who marched, and in these protests, we see a mix of people. They are tired of seeing these things happen," Hairston said. "I feel overjoyed because people are making a stand, especially our young people, who, sometimes, we wonder where there minds are."
Brewer said the re-creation of the march had been in the works for two years.
Though aimed at bringing youth together, anyone is welcome to the event. The London School, now an elementary school, is at 609 School St., Walnut Cove.
