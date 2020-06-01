Two of Winston-Salem's Walmart Supercenter stores closed early Monday because of disturbing posts on social media, as the chain closed hundreds stores across the country because of property damage fears.
The stores that closed are on Kester Mill Road off Hanes Mall Boulevard and on Hanes Mill Road near University Parkway. Security guards said the stores closed at 2 p.m.
Charles Crowson, a spokesman for Walmart Inc., declined to confirm the closings in Winston-Salem.
"We're monitoring this situation closely as it develops and will continue closing stores in select markets as a safety precaution for our customers and associates," he said in a statement.
City Manager Lee Garrity said Winston-Salem police had not heard about any threats of violence.
The security guards told the Winston-Salem Journal that the Walmart stores will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Walmart has closed hundreds of stores in fear of potential property damage. Most protests, including the ones here in Winston-Salem, have been peaceful, but some have turned violent and have resulted in property damage. Several cities across the country have imposed curfews, including Raleigh and Greensboro. Winston-Salem officials have not announced any curfews.
Hanes Mall is maintaining regular hours, Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman for the mall, said Monday. She said mall officials are continuing to monitor things but expect to continue with regular hours at the mall through the week. She said officials have not seen any credible threats to the mall.
Target stores in Winston-Salem also appear to be maintaining regular hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.