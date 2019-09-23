Emergency crews were called to the former GMAC building on Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem after reports Monday morning that a wall fell on a worker in a section of the building that is being torn down.
The six-story demolition site is attached to the 500 West Fifth tower and is being torn down to make way for an apartment complex being developed by Charlotte residential developer Grubb Properties.
Calvin Lewis, a maintenance technician for Grubb, said he had been told that the wall fell injuring a worker. Lewis said he didn't have any details about the accident. The demolition is being handled by another company, Lewis said.
About 11:50 a.m. a worker was brought down on a stretcher and taken away in ambulance. The worker was awake and sitting up on the gurney.
Most of the emergency workers were on the Popular Street side of the building.
