The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Walkertown woman.
Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Jessica Mary Page, 34, who was last seen at 5530 Old Walkertown Road in Walkertown, the center said Wednesday in a news release.
Page is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Page is a white female, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds, the center said. She has black hair and hazel eyes. A photo of her was not immediately available.
Page was last seen wearing a red and black fleece jacket, black leggings and brown boots, the center said.
Page's vehicle is described as a maroon 2004 Kia Sedona with a 30-day tag, the center said.
Anyone with information about Page's whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.