Wake Forest honored former coach Dave Odom before Wednesday night’s game against Georgia Tech, unveiling a banner in the rafters above Joel Coliseum. Odom had a record of 240-132 in 12 seasons as Wake Forest’s coach, from 1989-2001. The Deacons won back-to-back ACC championships in 1995 and ’96, and Wake Forest honored the 1995 team at halftime.
