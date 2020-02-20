Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch apologized for the school's historical connection with slavery during the university's Founders' Day Convocation at Wait Chapel on the college campus.
“Acknowledging past wrongs and taking responsibility is only the start of repairing damage and seeking healing," Hatch said Thursday.
The apology is part of what Hatch described as an ongoing effort to come to grips with how the university participated in and profited from slavery.
Last May, faculty, staff and students read the names of enslaved individuals who were sold to benefit the university endowment in 1860. In July, Hatch established the President's Commission on Race, Equity and Community. In 2017, Wake Forest joined the Universities Studying Slavery Consortium, with the goal of dealing with issues surrounding race and inequality.
Wake Forest also has a Slavery, Race and Memory Project underway that has been described as a way for the university to shed more light on its history and to deal with what Hatch said were past and present inequalities in the university community.
Over the past several years, the university has had to confront issues ranging from racist emails to pictures of white students in blackface and students posing in front of Confederate flags in old editions of The Howler, the university yearbook.
