For this year’s Wake ‘N Shake, a 12-hour dance marathon, participants will join in from places across the country rather than gathering on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is designed to raise money for the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund, Wake Forest University said in a statement. About 1,000 people have registered for this year’s event, and organizers have a $400,000 fundraising goal.
Wake ‘N Shake 2020 leaders are staging a virtual event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday that will center on social media engagement with the final hour streamed live, WFU said.
Wake ‘N Shake leaders planned the event while they were also making the shift to virtual classes in mid-March because of the global pandemic.
Kylie Reed, WFU senior and one of three Wake ‘N Shake student leaders, said initially she was disappointed over not being able to hold the event on campus.
“But … now I feel like we’re in a really good space with Wake ‘N Shake,” she said. “This will be an incredible opportunity for the Wake Forest community to come together for 12 hours during this uncertain time.”
Last year, the dance-a-thon hosted more than 1,400 students, faculty and staff and raised a total of $431,170, WFU said.
