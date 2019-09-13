Wake Forest University ranked 27th overall among 399 national universities for the second year in a row in U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges guide.
The university has been ranked in the top 30 in the national universities category for 24 consecutive years.
"Our ranking as a top national university is a recognition of the quality of the education we offer at Wake Forest — one where talented faculty shape an experience for students that stretches intellect and cultivates character," said Nathan O. Hatch, WFU’s president. “Through genuine relationships and deep connection, our students are becoming thoughtful and engaged leaders."
Wake Forest was ranked in the top 25 among national universities on the best undergraduate teaching and best values lists. The best value list is based on a combination of academic quality and the cost of attendance for students who receive need-based financial aid.
This year’s guide also highlights the low student/faculty ratio (10 to 1) and the small classes at Wake Forest. Fifty-seven percent of undergraduate classes at Wake Forest have fewer than 20 students and only 1% of Wake Forest’s classes have more than 50 students, the lowest of any top-30 school.
The Wake Forest School of Business undergraduate program was ranked 38th. The school is ranked among the top 10% of undergraduate business programs for the 13th consecutive year.
This is how a few other universities ranked in the national universities category: Duke University, No. 10; UNC Chapel Hill, No. 29; Elon University, No. 84 (tie); N.C. State University – Raleigh, No. 84 (tie); UNC Wilmington, No. 185 (tie); East Carolina University, No. 228 (tie); UNC Charlotte No. 228 (tie), Campbell University, No. 272 (tie); UNC Greensboro, No. 272 (tie); NC A&T State University, No. 281 (tie); Wingate University, No. 293-No. 381.
In the Best Regional Universities South Rankings, Appalachian State University tied for 6th place with Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Va.; and Winston-Salem State University tied for 61st place with Francis Marion University of Florence, S.C., Thomas Moore University of Crestview Hills, Ky., and Virginia State University of Petersburg, Va.
Other rankings for the regional universities south category include Queens University of Charlotte, No. 13 (tie); Western Carolina University, No. 23; N.C. Central University, No. 54 (tie); Pfeiffer University, No. 58 (tie); University of Mount Olive, No. 65 (tie); Methodist University, No. 71; Fayetteville State University, No. 87 (tie); UNC Pembroke, No. 87 (tie); and Montreat College, No. 96-No. 122. Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary was unranked.
For the Best Regional Colleges South Rankings, High Point University topped the list at No. 1. Other rankings in this category include Catawba College, No. 8; Barton College, No. 10; Belmont Abbey College, No. 22 (tie); Mars Hill University, No. 22 (tie); Brevard College, No. 24; Elizabeth City State University, No. 26 (tie); William Peace University, No. 26 (tie); Lees-McRae College, No. 33; Greensboro College, No. 36 (tie); N. C. Wesleyan College, No. 43; St. Augustine’s University, No. 55 (tie); Livingstone College, No. 65-No. 84; and Shaw University, No. 65-No. 84.
