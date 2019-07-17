A $25.4 million grant has been awarded to Wake Forest School of Medicine toward its initiative to quickly translate research into improved clinical care.
The National Institutes of Health study covers five years and represents the second Clinical and Translational Science award on the specific research subject.
It is one of the largest single grants the medical school has received over the past three years.
The grant will cover training toward efforts to enhance and improve clinical care across Wake Forest Baptist’s network.
That includes developing an information system capable of managing huge data sets across multiple sites, and enhancing the speed, safety and quality of research that can be implemented into daily care.
“There are so many people living in our region who would benefit from the programs and research that will be funded through this grant,” Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, dean of the medical school and chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said in a statement.
“That is why it is so important for us to find ways to reach and engage these populations in rural and isolated communities where health care options are limited.”
Projected research areas include diabetes, obesity, cancer, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and addiction.
The medical school said one example is a 2017 study that determined older patients who adjusted their systolic blood pressure from 140/80 to 120/80 had reduced rates of cardiovascular events and death.
That research led 10 Wake Forest Baptist primary care clinics to apply more aggressive blood pressure control strategies with their patients.
Another goal is to integrate special populations into research to help address disparities in health care, as well as barriers to minority and rural community participation. Services that include transportation vouchers and navigation services are provided to participants.