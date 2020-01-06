Wake Forest University has spent $10 million to buy the high profile site of the Winston Salem First church and its school on University Parkway.
The university and the church reached an agreement in January 2019 on the transaction, which was completed Monday.
Senior pastor Mike Rakes said the sale both "launches our shared governance structure and various committees to begin their work ... and begins the clock ticking on determining our new location in Winston-Salem."
Rakes said resolving some infrastructure issues was the main reason for delaying completion of the sale.
The purchase involves 12 tracts with a combined 17.22 acres, foremost the land where the worship center is located at 3730 University Parkway, and a 5.12-acre site identified as a soccer complex.
The rest of the transaction involves most, but not all, of the parking lots surrounding the church and school.
Wake Forest could not be reached for immediate comment on the completion of the transaction.
The university said in January 2019 it didn't have immediate plans for the property, which would be included in "future master planning efforts."
The church approached the university about acquiring the property in late 2018 as part of its decision to relocate within three to five years to a site closer to downtown Winston-Salem.
"We are building a campus for the whole city," the church said in a posting on its website.
"A church/campus that connects people to God's presence and purpose. We are serving a God who will do beyond what we can imagine. We are not just raising money for a worship facility, but rather a campus designed to meet the unique needs of our church and this community."
Rakes said the church has spoken with a local real-estate agent about its options.
"We have areas on our radar, but we're all praying at this point on where to go next," Rakes said.
Rakes said the church is considering both renovating an existing facility and building from scratch.
The primary goal is building a meeting center that will seat between 700 and 1,100. The church membership is about 1,750, which Rakes said has held steady for the 13 years that he has served as senior pastor.
There also are plans for what he called outdoor play areas for church members that would be available to the public, and an indoor gathering space for coffee and church services.
"The sale represents the culmination of a five-year process to expand and innovate our ministry efforts for the next 70 years, while contributing to the innovation growing in downtown," Rakes said.
"We are very open, no matter where we move, to partnering with other downtown churches on meeting the needs of our community."
The purchase agreement follows Wake Forest land acquisitions around its campus that occurred in December 2018.
Surging demand for student housing led Wake Forest in December 2018 to spend $28.42 million to buy a nearby residential complex.
The university purchased Deacon Place, which opened in the spring of 2017 at 2410 Whicker Acres Lane. It is about three football fields from the Polo Road entrance to the campus.
The gated community consists of 146,448 square feet in six buildings containing 328 beds, including fully furnished four-bedroom suites and five townhouses in 1,500 and 1,800 square foot options.
Wake Forest also spent $594,500 to buy the properties at 1021 and 1031 Polo Road. The 1021 Polo site is 0.95 acre with two buildings and a combined 3,359 square feet of living space. The 1031 Polo Road site is 0.95 acre with two buildings and a combined 4,484 square feet of living space.
Winston-Salem Christian School, previously affiliated with Winston-Salem First, announced Dec. 19 it had purchased property at 3665 N. Patterson Ave. That transaction involved six tracts for a combined $1.95 million.
Winston-Salem Christian plans to move into the site of the former Woodland Baptist Church and Woodland School at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, marking its 41st year in existence.
The school has to vacate its current building at the end of the current school year when its lease with Wake Forest expires.
Winston-Salem Christian School has a fundraising goal of $1.5 million in order to pay for renovations to the HVAC system, flooring, plumbing, and computer and phone systems, as well as security systems at the North Patterson location, according to Head of School Bryan Wolfe.
In the immediate future, the school is in need of $300,000 to ensure its new building is ready for students in August.
