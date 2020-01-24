Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Friday it is ending labor and delivery services at Lexington Medical Center by June 30.
Those services will be available at the Birth Center on the main Wake Forest Baptist campus in Winston-Salem.
That center opened in July 2019 with 51 private patient rooms, including at least two set aside for twins, and a neonatal intensive care unit.
"As always, mothers decide where they will have their babies," Wake Forest Baptist said.
The decision was made Thursday by Wake Forest Baptist and the Lexington's hospital's board of directors.
About 24 positions — most of them in nursing — will be impacted by the transition of delivery services. The goal is placing those affected into other positions within the healthcare system.
Wake Forest Baptist said an expectant mother who arrives at the Lexington emergency department will be cared for by physicians and nursing staff.
Although the priority would be to treat the expectant mother and transfer her to a birth center, hospital staff would be able to deliver the baby if necessary.
“We hope those in the Lexington community understand that this was a difficult, but necessary, decision that will help us better meet the needs of people here in Davidson County,” Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist's chief executive and Wake Forest School of Medicine dean, said in a statement.
Freischlag said that deliveries at Lexington "have steadily declined over the past 10 years — dropping to less than one birth per day."
According to N.C. Division of Public Health data for the first half of 2019, there were 158 births at Lexington for an average of 0.87 per day.
By comparison, Thomasville Medical Center — which is operated by Novant Health Inc. — had 308 births for an average of 1.7 per day.
Meanwhile, the costs of providing this care have continued to rise," Freischlag said.
"It became clear to us that we needed to refocus our efforts on expanding women’s health services that are most needed in the Lexington community.”
Birthing services at Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals in High Point and North Wilkesboro are not affected by the decision.
