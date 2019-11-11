Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is the recipient of a $6 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to test the effectiveness of a web-based pain-management program.
The goal is to develop a non-opioid approach to pain management for cancer survivors.
The five-year grant, announced last week, is a supplement to the $25 million grant Wake Forest Baptist received on Sept. 23 from NCI’s Community Oncology Research program.
“On average, as many as 40% of people who go through cancer treatment are left with some kind of residual and persistent pain,” said Dr. Donald Penzien, professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
“Unfortunately, cancer survivors have few viable treatment options other than opioids to help them manage their pain.”
The PainTRAINER program simulates in-person, pain-coping training sessions through an online program.
The study will test whether this approach improves coping strategies and function, as well as decreases pain and pain medication use in cancer survivors who have completed treatment, yet still experience pain most days of the week.
Participants will attend a single clinic visit in which they will watch a video about cancer pain control, receive printed educational materials addressing cancer pain, and receive login instructions for the PainTRAINER website.
Participants will complete eight online modules at home, one per week, led by a virtual coach. Topics will include: various pain-control practices, such as progressive relaxation, imagery and distraction methods; and techniques to identify and change negative thoughts.
Wake Forest Baptist said it will not start enrolling participants for at least several months. The website www.wakehealth.edu/BeInvolved contains current local studies.
Clinical trial participants must be at least age 18 and at least three months into post-treatment and still having significant cancer- or treatment-related pain. Participants will continue to receive their usual medical care.
“Given the present opioid epidemic, it is essential that we offer effective non-medication alternatives for people with persistent pain,” Penzien said.
The initial $25 million grant announced in September follows on an $18 million grant received by Wake Forest Baptist in 2014.
The latest grant focuses on extending clinical research in cardiovascular and neurocognitive complications of cancer treatments, and on improving patient well-being during cancer care.
Dr. Glenn Lesser, an oncology professor at Wake Forest Baptist and a principal investigator of the research, said cancer doctors know that certain classes of chemotherapy drugs commonly given for breast cancer and lymphomas can cause a permanent decrease in heart function.
He said Wake Forest Baptist researchers are looking at ways to protect the heart from damage, as well as “clearly defining who may be at risk so that doctors could intervene to prevent or stop the damage.”
The team is also doing other work, including looking at the long-term effects of cancer treatments in youths and young adults and training patients navigators to improve care for African-Americans with early stage lung cancer.
