Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will begin to ease Tuesday certain coronavirus visitor restrictions, allowing adult patients to receive one visitor, and children to have both parents or guardians.
All visitors must be healthy when they arrive at any Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospital and wear a mask at all times. No visitors under age 12 are allowed.
Besides Wake Forest Baptist, those hospitals are Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional medical centers.
Access remains limited to specific entrances at each hospital. All visitors will continue to undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness.
Restrictions remain in effect to not allow visitors for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 virus or those who are being reviewed for a potential positive case.
Wake Forest Baptist added the enhanced restrictions on March 20, as did hospitals affiliated with Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health. Novant and Cone could not be immediately reached about updates to their visitor restrictions.
At that time, Wake Forest Baptist had a one-person visitor exception for minors, as well as individuals needing help with communication, decision-making or mobility, and patients undergoing sedation or invasive procedures.
“To ensure a safe environment and to protect our patients and health care workers, we still wish to limit visitors at all times — please do not come to medical facilities for casual visits," Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist Health's president, said in a statement.
"However, we do understand that the separation of patients from their loved ones during a hospital stay can often add anxiety to an already stressful situation, and is one of the most difficult aspects of this pandemic.
"We continue to encourage family and friends of patients to use other forms of support via phone calls or video chats,” High said.
Visiting hours for adults is limited to 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a maximum of four hours per patient per day. Healthy adult parents or guardians may stay overnight with children who are hospitalized.
A support person may remain with an expectant mother throughout her stay.
Children undergoing same-day procedures at Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics may be accompanied by two adult parents or guardians.
Adult patients undergoing same-day procedures or visiting an emergency departments or outpatient clinics may be joined by one healthy adult support person.
Families with special situations should contact their care team and attending physician.
"We now have experience testing several thousand preoperative patients and have found very low COVID-19 positivity rates,” High said.
“This low rate suggests that adequate at-the-door screening, combined with mandatory, universal face mask usage and distancing measures should allow for safe, limited visitation.”
