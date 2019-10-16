Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Wednesday it is the only health system in North Carolina participating in a clinical research trial serving early stage breast-cancer patients at high risk for recurrence.
The study is a collaborative effort among 20 major cancer research centers and 50 clinicians, along with the Food and Drug Administration, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health Biomarkers Consortium, and Quantum Leap Healthcare collaborative.
The I-SPY 2 trial features an adaptive statistical design in which every patient’s real-time data is collected. The data is analyzed and shared with breast cancer physician scientists at other trial sites, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and patient advocates to develop the next phase of the trial.
Participants need to be referred by their oncologist or surgeon, Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
"The purpose is to further advance the ability to practice personalized medicine by discovering which new drugs are most effective with specific types of breast cancer tumors, and by learning more about which early response indicators are predictive of treatment success," according to researchers.
Dr. Alexandra Thomas, professor of hematology and oncology at Wake Forest Baptist's Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that most cancer clinical trials collect data from study participants over the course of several years, both during and after treatment, then publish research findings.
Two drugs used in this trial have received accelerated approval from the FDA, with one gaining breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA.
