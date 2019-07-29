The Birth Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center officially opened Monday, where expectant mothers can deliver their babies in a 100,000-square-foot labor and delivery center.
The center provides curb-side access, valet parking and private elevators, the hospital said in a statement.
Several babies have been born at Wake Forest Baptist as doctors and staff planned some deliveries before the center was opened to all mothers, the hospital said.
Karina Nieto and her husband, Shawn Rudolph, welcomed their daughter, Esperanza, into the world at 8:15 a.m. on July 15, the hospital said. Esperanza was born, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces. Drs. Joshua Nitsche and Andrea Fernandez delivered Esperanza.
Karina Nieto and Shawn Rudolph also have an 8-year-old daughter, Mayara.
“We are so pleased to now be able to offer moms another choice when deciding where to deliver their baby," said Alisa Starbuck, the president of Brenner Children's Hospital and the vice president of women's and children's health services at Wake Forest Baptist Health. "The Birth Center is a beautiful new facility, designed with moms, their babies and their entire families in mind.
"By expanding our labor and delivery services on our Winston-Salem campus, we are now able to support moms and their families throughout the entire pregnancy and offer a truly personalized birth experience that can’t be found anywhere else in the state,” Starbuck said.
Last month, Wake Forest Baptist officials provided details about the center at its unveiling ceremony.
The center consists of two floors with 51 private rooms in the neonatal intensive care unit and 17 luxury labor and delivery suites.
The center, which also includes 30 patient rooms, is equipped to handle routine births, cesarean section births, midwife-assisted births and other complex births.
It includes two private elevators for women in labor that go straight to the 11th floor birth center without stops.
The center is on the top two floors of Ardmore and North Towers. It also has nine triage rooms, four preparation and recovery rooms, four ob-gyn procedure rooms and an adoption room.
Midwife services will also be offered at Baptist's birth center.
Of its 17 labor and delivery rooms, four are designated for alternative deliveries for women who want a natural childbirth with certified nurse midwives and limited medical intervention.
The rooms, designed to be home-like with a queen-sized bed, also feature labor tools,such as a tub for hydrotherapy, exercise balls and birthing stools.
Hospital officials have hired 250 people to staff the center. The center also has in-hospital newborn photography service.