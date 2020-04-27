Four North Carolina universities, including two in the Triad, are sharing in a $5.7 million Diabetes Research Center federal grant announced Monday.
The participants are the medical schools of Wake Forest, Duke and UNC Chapel Hill, along with N.C. A&T State University.
The grant comes from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
As one of only 12 NIH Diabetes research centers, the grant will provide investigators, both established in or new to diabetes research, with access to research technologies to enhance the impact of their work, as well as to connect investigators with collaborators to expand the scope of their projects.
The centers plan to hold an annual diabetes research symposium in Greensboro for investigators from all four campuses this fall.
Other principal investigators include Dr. John Buse at UNC Chapel Hill, Dr. David D'Alessio at Duke, and Elimelda Ongeri at N.C. A&T.
