A Catawba County woman gave birth to a baby girl five days after suffering what doctors described as a rare type of heart attack.
Brittany Little, 29, and eight months pregnant with her third child, had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection on Nov. 3, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Friday in a news release. The condition occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel.
Cardiologists at a Hickory hospital performed emergency stenting on Little's left main coronary artery. However, Little sustained a cardiac arrest during the procedure and officials decided to send her 73 miles east to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.
“About two-thirds of her heart muscle had been jeopardized, which created a lethal condition,” said Dr. Michael A. Kutcher, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at Wake Forest Baptist.
After Little arrived in Wake Forest Baptist’s cardiovascular intensive care unit, medical personnel stabilized her cardiac condition, and obstetrics nurses monitored her unborn child’s heart continuously, officials said.
“We knew we had two lives in our hands — mother and baby — and both had just gone through a heart attack and cardiac arrest,” Kutcher said.
Kutcher and a team of cardiology and high-risk pregnancy experts then determined the best course of action.
“We were faced with a dilemma — interventions for the mother’s heart could affect the baby and interventions for the baby could affect the mother’s heart,” Kutcher said. “When I went to bed at night, I was thinking of Brittany and her baby, and when I woke up, I was thinking of them.”
The team decided that the right approach would be to perform a cesarean section on Little in a lab where doctors could perform advanced cardiac intervention if Little had a cardiac arrest during the delivery, Wake Forest Baptist said in the news release.
On Nov. 8, Little gave birth to a healthy baby girl without any cardiac events for either her or the child. They have returned home, and doctors say they are doing well.
“There were a lot of people in that room to make sure Nova and I were safe and made it out alive, and I will never forget how well everyone worked together," Little said. "Everyone on the team involved me and my family every step of the way. I am amazed at how everything came together and fit like pieces in a puzzle."
The cardiologists who treated Little got the opportunity to hear a newborn baby cry, Kutcher said.
"I am sure that everyone involved will remember this moment for a long time," Kutcher said. "It was very special to be part of a team that helped bring a new life into the world, safely, under dire circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.