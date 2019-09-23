Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Monday it has been awarded a $25 million, six-year federal grant for its cancer research.
The grant from the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology research program follows on an $18 million grant received by Wake Forest Baptist in 2014.
The latest grant focuses on extending clinical research in cardiovascular and neurocognitive complications of cancer treatments, and on improving patient well-being during cancer care.
“In contrast to the majority of clinical trials for oncology that try to find new treatments for specific cancers, this program focuses on how different therapies, such as radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, can affect the quality of life for patients and their caregivers dealing with the disease,” Dr. Glenn Lesser said.
Lesser is an oncology professor at Wake Forest Baptist and a principal investigator of the research, along with Kathryn Weaver, associate professor of public health sciences at Wake Forest Baptist.
Lesser cites as an example that cancer doctors know that certain classes of chemotherapy drugs commonly given for breast cancer and lymphomas can cause a permanent decrease in heart function.
He said Wake Forest Baptist researchers are looking at ways to protect the heart from damage, as well as “clearly defining who may be at risk so that doctors could intervene to prevent or stop the damage.”
The team is also doing other work, including looking at the long-term affects of cancer treatments in youths and young adults and training patients navigators to improve care for African-Americans with early stage lung cancer.
