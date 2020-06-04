Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Wednesday it has received two grants totaling $910,800 from The Duke Endowment.
The grants will be used to support new projects, one focused on food insecure households and the other on a home telemonitoring resource for patients discharged from the Wake Forest Baptist intensive-care recovery clinic.
The Food is Health project aims to expand access to healthy food for children and families who are patients at Wake Forest Baptist and are experiencing food insecurity.
This project will establish an efficient approach to integrating and financing evidence-based, non-medical health care services that may be sustained through a combination of Medicaid, institutional and grant funding.
The post-ICU telehealth program will work to improve access to post-ICU care by increasing patient access, reducing financial concerns and transportation barriers and delivering certain care through video telehealth services while the patient is at home. Through this program, patients’ physical function also will be monitored by activity trackers.
