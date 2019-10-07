Wake Forest Baptist Health has announced the expansion of its sports medicine rehabilitation facility in Winston-Salem.

The facility at 1901 Mooney St., just off Stratford Road near Hanes Mall, has added 12 exam rooms, along with an expanded procedure room, larger physical therapy treatment areas, an X-ray machine and new indoor turf for rehabilitation.

Patients are able to receive comprehensive orthopaedic and sports-medicine services, including injury evaluations, casting and concussion evaluations.

“This expanded clinic space allows us to offer more leading-edge diagnostics and minimally-invasive treatments, such as the NanoScope micro arthroscopy system, and to increase our use of innovative biologics, such as platelet-rich plasma therapy,” Dr. Andrew Koman, chairman of orthopaedic surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said in a statement.

The team of providers includes six orthopaedic surgeons who are board certified in sports medicine, four sports-medicine physicians and three advanced practice providers.

Same-day or next-day appointments are offered along with extended evening and Saturday morning hours. For more information, go to https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clinics/s/Sports-Medicine-Stratford.

