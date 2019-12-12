HIGH POINT — Kids in the community have a new place to play sports — four sports on the same court.
"It’s a beacon of a light, something that literally you can see that can beautify the community and that people can have a place to come and gather and play and just have fun," said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact for United Way of Greater High Point.
Bullock is referring to the new Kaboom multi-sport court at the Southside Recreation Center.
The court was made possible by a $106,500 grant from Kaboom, a national nonprofit that creates balanced and active play opportunities to communities challenged by poverty.
In addition to basketball, the new court will allow kids to play hockey, volleyball, tennis and Pickleball, a paddleball sport that's a cross between table tennis and badminton.
United Way, along with High Point LEAP and the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department, submitted a grant proposal to Kaboom and was notified in October the city had been chosen for a court.
The grant was funded by the Newell Brands Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Newell Brands, which has facilities around the globe, including High Point.
Newell is known for items like Sharpie and Papermate pens and Rubbermaid storage containers.
Newell works with Kaboom to create multi-sport courts near its facilities. High Point is Newell’s eighth court to be built in three years. Kaboom reached out to the United Way to pick the spot.
“They needed a court; Southside had one that was accessible to the community,” Bullock said.
Bullock turned to Claire Robinson, who operates LEAP out of Southside. LEAP is a non-profit children’s literacy program. Robinson knows the kids in the community well.
“We know that play helps youth develop critical thinking, collaboration, coping and social learning skills that help prepare them for adulthood and the workforce,” Robinson said.
Robinson said kids from LEAP and the Boys and Girls Club of High Point got to help choose the new Kaboom court’s colors and what sports they most wanted to play on it.
About 100 volunteers showed up to build the court and work on other projects around the center. About 60 Newell employees helped, along with volunteers from Samet Corporation and employees from High Point Parks and Recreation.
To create the new 10,000-square-foot court, volunteers resurfaced it with 2,500 blue and gray interlocking plastic mesh tiles.
“It’s a lot safer. It’s easier on kids when they fall,” said Bryan McNamara, one of the three Kaboom project managers on hand for the installation, which also includes mobile hockey goals and tennis nets.
Volunteers started laying the first of the tiles around 9:30 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., half of the court had been covered, setting a new record for the size of a Kaboom court built by volunteers.
“Having facilities that are good, that are safe … benefits kids. That’s what I hope fosters a sense of pride in the community,” said volunteer John Goodman, who said he appreciated having a nearby ball court when he was growing up.
Volunteer Deidra Lord was glad to pitch in.
“It’s giving back to the community that I live in,” Lord said as she waited for her big blue tile to be snapped into place.
The work day also included painting colorful designs on the center’s sidewalks. The designs are for a playful ambiance and to facilitate activities such as hop scotch, Twister and dancing.
“You can see that they (volunteers) are really invested in it because it’s going to make an impact for the kids that use this rec center,” said Danielle Clark, who helped give the center’s locker rooms and workout room a fresh coat of paint.
Volunteers also built and painted Cornhole boards while other volunteers spread mulch in the center’s garden
“It’s an honor for us to be out here to give back to a city where we live, work and play,” said Sherrie Dockery as she helped put together a hockey goal.
By noon, the multi-sport court had been completely covered with its new plastic surface.
“We’re hoping that other groups in the community will also want to come in to use the new court, not just the kids on this town, but throughout the city overall,” Robinson said.
